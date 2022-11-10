Watch: Nora Fatehi’s latest beach video goes viral

Nora Fatehi’s latest beach video goes viral.

The Dibar girl is creating a lot of buzz with her sultry dance moves and impeccable style.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media

Advertisement

Nora Fatehi, a Bollywood actress and dancer, has been one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood, and her more than decade-long career attests to that. The Dibar girl is currently creating a lot of buzzes when it comes to fashion. With a career as long as hers, she has surely picked up a trick or two to look impeccable wherever she goes.

The Kusu Kusu star is now back with her sultry dance movements and amazing appearance, but this time the glam queen is also seen showing off a spectacularly sparkling look. She captioned her post, “Take me back I belong on the beach.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Advertisement

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Also Read Nora Fatehi will perform at opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 Nora Fatehi will perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World...