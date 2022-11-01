Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Saba Qamar posts amazing travel reel on Instagram

Watch: Saba Qamar posts amazing travel reel on Instagram

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Saba Qamar posts amazing travel reel on Instagram

Watch: Saba Qamar posts amazing travel reel on Instagram

Advertisement
  • Saba Qamar is Pakistani entertainment’s most attractive bachelorette.
  • The Cheekh actress seems to be living the dream life.
  • She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khuda Gawah, Jinnah Ke Naam and many more.
Advertisement

Saba Qamar is Pakistani entertainment’s most attractive bachelorette with several blockbuster films and personalities, she has established herself as one of Pakistan’s top stars, and she has also proven her mettle worldwide with productions such as Hindi Medium and Mrs. and Mr. Shamim.

The Cheekh actress seems to be living the dream life. She shares snippets of her travels with her fans.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

Advertisement

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khuda Gawah, Jinnah Ke Naam, Unbiyaanable, Dastaan, Pani, and many more. She has 5.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.

Regarding her work front, Qamar most recently appeared in the films Hindi Medium, Ghabrana Nahi Hai, Kamli, Iss Dil Ki Essi Ki Tessi, Dil Diyan Gallan, Cheekh, and Fraud.

Also Read

New web series signed up for Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar
New web series signed up for Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar

Both Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar have joined the cast of an...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Karan Johar remembers the moment Sidharth and Kiara first met
Karan Johar remembers the moment Sidharth and Kiara first met
'Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha' fans are sad for Saad
'Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha' fans are sad for Saad
Anil Kapoor recollects pitching his series 24 to all Indian channels
Anil Kapoor recollects pitching his series 24 to all Indian channels
Raveena says individuals are now classified online as either
Raveena says individuals are now classified online as either "sanghi" or "Naxalite"
Nadia Hussain explains the importance of gaining appropriate wait
Nadia Hussain explains the importance of gaining appropriate wait
Prince Harry talks about how he met Cressida Bonas
Prince Harry talks about how he met Cressida Bonas
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story