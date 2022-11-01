Watch: Shazia Manzoor wins hearts with new video

Hira Mani and Shazia Manzoor shares carpool karaoke on road trip
Hira and Mani, everyone's favourite pair, were seen having a blast in...
Shazia Manzoor is a Pakistani playback and folk singer. She is known for her song, ‘Chann Meray Makhna’. No matter where he performs or how many people are in the crowd, Manzoor has a talent for soulfully singing any song. The singer of Chann Meray Makhna is now on a tour of the USA, where she entertained and won the hearts of her fans from abroad.
The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media. Many of her fans are leaving insightful comments.
Manzoor was in the music video for the song Akh Da Nasha, which was sung by Zakir Amanat. She has won two Nigar Awards and worked as a playback singer for Ishq Khuda. She also sings on the Coke Studio platform.
