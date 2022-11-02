Watch: Srha Asghar and husband wins hearts with new video

Srha Asghar reveals her baby’s gender in this cute video
Pakistani actress Srha Asghar is loved for both her adorable smile and...
Srha Asghar is a beautiful young talent who is captivating the hearts of people with her phenomenal acting in supporting roles.
The Zindaan actress took to her Instagram handle and shared her video with her husband.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
The viral video is getting a lot of likes on Instagram. She has 1.1 million followers on her Instagram account. Fans were left in awe of her beauty and sent out lots of love for the young diva.
She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khoat, Waada, Waada, Babban Khala Ki Betiyan, Rishtay Biktay Hain, Amanat, and Ek Sitam Aur.
She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals. Many of her fans took to the comment section of her post and filled it with fire and red heart emoticons for their favorite actress.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.