Watch: Srha Asghar and Umer Murtaza win hearts with new video

Srha Asghar is a beautiful young actor who is captivating the hearts of people with her phenomenal acting in supporting roles.

The Zindaan actress took to her Instagram handle and shared her video with her husband. She wrote, “When he is not enjoying the peace in his life.”

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her video went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Khoat, Waada, Be Aitabar, Ishq Ya Rabba, Aik Mohabbat Kafi Hai and many more.

