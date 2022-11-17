Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Srha Asghar and Umer Murtaza win hearts with new video

Watch: Srha Asghar and Umer Murtaza win hearts with new video

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Srha Asghar and Umer Murtaza win hearts with new video

Srha Asghar treats fans with her perks of parenthood; watch video

Advertisement

Srha Asghar is a beautiful young actor who is captivating the hearts of people with her phenomenal acting in supporting roles.

The Zindaan actress took to her Instagram handle and shared her video with her husband. She wrote, “When he is not enjoying the peace in his life.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

Advertisement

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her video went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Khoat, Waada, Be Aitabar, Ishq Ya Rabba, Aik Mohabbat Kafi Hai and many more.

Also Read

Newlywed Srha Asghar and Lala Omar appeared on Nida Yasir’s morning show
Newlywed Srha Asghar and Lala Omar appeared on Nida Yasir’s morning show

People in Pakistan think that Srha Asghar is one of the best...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes enjoys beers on vacation in Mexico
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes enjoys beers on vacation in Mexico
Maham Shahid organizes a lavish birthday party: Pictures
Maham Shahid organizes a lavish birthday party: Pictures
Prince Harry forgot all 'relationships rules' for Meghan Markle
Prince Harry forgot all 'relationships rules' for Meghan Markle
Jansen Panettiere was found unresponsive by friends
Jansen Panettiere was found unresponsive by friends
Rakul Preet Singh responds to marriage rumors: 'My wedding was last November
Rakul Preet Singh responds to marriage rumors: 'My wedding was last November
Kate Hudson discusses her
Kate Hudson discusses her "thoughts of failure" after Robinson and Matt Bellamy spilt
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story