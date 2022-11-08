Watch: Tejasswi Prakash shares glimpse of Goa vacation with Karan Kundrra

Karan, Tejasswi Prakash gives Romeo, Juliet vibes as he visits her at home
On Monday, actor Karan Kundrra paid a visit to his girlfriend, actress,...
Tejasswi Prakash posted a video from her recent trip to Goa with her actor boyfriend Karan Kundrra on Instagram. In the video, she told Karan about some of the best parts of their trip. The couple made the most of their time off to rest and relax. A lot of her fans said something about the video.
In the video, she showed a shot of them both making a hand sign for “hey.” She wore a shirt with a lot of different colours, and Karan wore a pink T-shirt with white writing on it. She made a video of herself saying “hey” with her hand, and her boyfriend read the menu in the background. Karan also waved just like his girlfriend did. At the end of the video, Tejasswi started to laugh. She wore a halter neck top with a bun hairstyle.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.