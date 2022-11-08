Advertisement
  • Watch: Tejasswi Prakash shares glimpse of Goa vacation with Karan Kundrra
  • Tejasswi Prakash shared a video from her Goa vacation with actor-boyfriend Karan Kundrra.
  • The couple made the most out of their relaxing vacation.
  • She recorded a video of herself saying ‘hey’ using her hand,
Tejasswi Prakash posted a video from her recent trip to Goa with her actor boyfriend Karan Kundrra on Instagram. In the video, she told Karan about some of the best parts of their trip. The couple made the most of their time off to rest and relax. A lot of her fans said something about the video.

In the video, she showed a shot of them both making a hand sign for “hey.” She wore a shirt with a lot of different colours, and Karan wore a pink T-shirt with white writing on it. She made a video of herself saying “hey” with her hand, and her boyfriend read the menu in the background. Karan also waved just like his girlfriend did. At the end of the video, Tejasswi started to laugh. She wore a halter neck top with a bun hairstyle.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Also Read

Karan, Tejasswi Prakash gives Romeo, Juliet vibes as he visits her at home
Karan, Tejasswi Prakash gives Romeo, Juliet vibes as he visits her at home

On Monday, actor Karan Kundrra paid a visit to his girlfriend, actress,...

 

