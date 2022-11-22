Advertisement
Watch: TikToker Romaisa Khan’s latest dance video goes viral

Articles
Watch: TikToker Romaisa Khan’s latest dance video goes viral

Famous Pakistani actress, model, YouTuber, and TikTok personality Romaisa Khan have a sizable social media fan base. She debuted as an actress in the drama series “Masters” in 2020.

Given her captivating social media feed, which keeps her admirers hooked, her fervent fan base cannot be stopped from being relentlessly stalked.

This time was no exception for the well-known social media personality, who regularly posts amusing videos and dance moves on her social media accounts. She captioned her post, “Sab hatjao Abbu agaye hain Tag your ABBU.”

Khan is a popular TikTok star and model. She is well-known for her stunning appearance, endearing smile, and charming personality. She is best known for her comedy video clips, dancing videos, and lip-sync performances on TikTok ( Musical.ly).

