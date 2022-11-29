Watch video: Vivek Agnihotri shares video message after IFFI controversy

Advertisement
Vivek Agnihotri has finally spoken out about what Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid said about The Kashmir Files recently. In a new video he posted on social media, Vivek said he would stop making movies if anyone could show that what he showed in them wasn’t true.

At the International Film Festival of India’s closing ceremony on Monday, the head of the jury, Nadav Lapid, said that The Kashmir Files was a “propaganda movie” and “vulgar.” Since then, many Indian and Israeli officials, politicians, and diplomats have criticised his words, asked him to apologise, and even filed complaints against him.

Now, Vivek has talked about the controversy in a new video that he shared on his social media sites. “This is nothing new for me. Because such things are often said by terrorist organisations, urban naxals and by those who wants to divide the country. What is shocking to me is that narrative supported by those who wish to separate Kashmir from India were voiced at the stage of an event organised by the government on India. And a few who live India used it against the country. Who are these people,”

