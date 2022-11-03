Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with latest video

Watch: Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with latest video

Articles
Advertisement
Watch: Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with latest video

Watch: Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with latest video

Advertisement
  • Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with her latest video.
  • She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Barzakh,  Mutji Bhar Mitti, Sabz Pari Laal Kabootar, and many more.
  • The video is well-liked by fans and has received a lot of attention.
Advertisement

Zhalay Sarhadi is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the Pakistani media industry. She was born on June 11, 1981, in Pakistan. She started her career with the drama serial Uraan in 2010.

The Jalaibee actress posted a funny video of herself on Instagram. ‘ab bus khoobiyaan hee baaki hain!!! ❤️❤️Original sound @laugh_with_shumailasaad #instareels #tiktok #viral #funny #zhalay #zhalaysarhadi #trending’, captioned the Dil e Janam actress.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

Advertisement

The video is well-liked by fans and has received a lot of attention. She has 740K followers on her Instagram account. The starlet always comes up with sparkling looks and showcases something trendy.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Barzakh,  Mutji Bhar Mitti, Sabz Pari Laal Kabootar, Woh Rishtai Woh Naatai, Choti Si Galat Fehmi, and many more.

Also Read

Zhalay Sarhadi claps back at a troll referring to her as ‘nude’
Zhalay Sarhadi claps back at a troll referring to her as ‘nude’

Actress Zhalay Sarhadi expressed her shock at a netizen's crude comment underneath...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sara Ali Khan shares Udaipur photos with mom Amrita Singh on birthday
Sara Ali Khan shares Udaipur photos with mom Amrita Singh on birthday
Minal Khan delights fans with stunning pictures
Minal Khan delights fans with stunning pictures
Hiba Bukhari treats fans with new photoshoot
Hiba Bukhari treats fans with new photoshoot
Amna Ilyas scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Amna Ilyas scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Watch: Hania Aamir entertains fans with latest viral video
Watch: Hania Aamir entertains fans with latest viral video
Sarah Khan’s new photo makes round on social media
Sarah Khan’s new photo makes round on social media
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story