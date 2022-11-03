Watch: Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with latest video

Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with her latest video.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Barzakh, Mutji Bhar Mitti, Sabz Pari Laal Kabootar, and many more.

The video is well-liked by fans and has received a lot of attention.

Zhalay Sarhadi is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the Pakistani media industry. She was born on June 11, 1981, in Pakistan. She started her career with the drama serial Uraan in 2010.

The Jalaibee actress posted a funny video of herself on Instagram. ‘ab bus khoobiyaan hee baaki hain!!! ❤️❤️Original sound @laugh_with_shumailasaad #instareels #tiktok #viral #funny #zhalay #zhalaysarhadi #trending’, captioned the Dil e Janam actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

She has 740K followers on her Instagram account. The starlet always comes up with sparkling looks and showcases something trendy.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Barzakh, Mutji Bhar Mitti, Sabz Pari Laal Kabootar, Woh Rishtai Woh Naatai, Choti Si Galat Fehmi, and many more.

