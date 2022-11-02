‘We should ask Feroze to pray for Tich Button success:’ Farhan Saeed

The upcoming film Tich Button starring Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane is about to hit theaters. Two of the movie’s lead actors got involved in controversies right before the movie’s release and withdrew from promotional activities.

Well, because of their absence from film marketing, Feroze Khan and Sonya Hussyn are both making the news. While Feroze Khan is dealing with challenges linked to his divorce, Sonya spoke about the non-payment issues she had to deal with from producers.

When discussing Sonya Hussyn and Feroze Khan’s absence from the trailer launch with Maliha Rehman, Farhan Saeed said, “they are integral part of film, on trailer launch, Sonya didn’t appear because she was in Toronto for awards, Feroze Khan was absent from promotions because he was in Saudi Arabia for the Umrah, I even said to Qasim, ‘we should ask Feroze to pray for film’s success’, I wish they join us in in future promotion but they worked beautifully”

Farhan retorted, “Maliha, problems are in every project. I can’t agree to the thing that a project doesn’t have any problem let me tell you every project has issues, especially in films, however, I would say that you should own the project wholeheartedly. If you ask me, there are zero regrets and hard feelings, every one has his own career choices and graphs.