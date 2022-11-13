Wes Bentley hints Governor John Dutton’s impact on Jamie

Wes Bentley plays Jamie Dutton on “Yellowstone”.

He revealed how his character will react to adoptive father John Dutton.

“That’s a massive, terrible blow for Jamie, for many reasons,” he said.

Wes Bentley revealed in advance of the Yellowstone season 5 debut how Jamie will react to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) at the office, and it’s obvious that he doesn’t take it well.

While the 2022 midterm elections may be done, Yellowstone will soon experience a political shakeup.

Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton, revealed how his character will respond to adoptive father John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being elected governor ahead of the season five premiere. This possibility was hinted at in the season four finale but was made clear in the trailer.

At the Nov. 3 premiere of Yellowstone’s fifth season, Bentley exclusively told E! News, “That’s a massive, terrible blow for Jamie, for many reasons.”

“Obviously, Jamie wanted that. I think out of this arrangement that John had forced upon him, at least he thought, ‘Well, the end game is some kind of power.’ He would help the Duttons, but he would be his own man.”

Even after (spoiler alert!) Jamie killed his biological father, Randall (Will Patton), in the season four finale, giving Beth (Kelly Reilly) and John enough leverage to effectively blackmail them for all of time, Bentley observed that John winning the election skews Jamie’s perception of his father more negatively.

Bentley said, “He’s a hypocrite. “The hero is not him. He doesn’t keep his promises. He is not the strong, huge person. He’s merely the man in a panic who has no ideas.”

The “veneer is gone, and that’s an opening for Jamie,” the 44-year-old actor continued.

Can he make use of it? he questioned. That is what we will discover.

Bentley added that despite TV exaggeration, all of these Montanan politics might be a little more real than viewers think.

He stated, “I think the reflection we’re showing now is that the type of people who want to get into government just to disrupt it or just to serve themselves, that’s the mirror we’re showing with John.”

“That’s what he’s gotten into it for, and he doesn’t know anything about government and could care less, and we have a lot of that going on right now,” a source said.

The Paramount Network will air Yellowstone’s fifth season with a two-hour premiere on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.