Who is this viral girl in the dance video ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja’?

The enthusiasm with which Pakistanis dance during the wedding season is well recognized. A video of a girl dancing to a remix of Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja by Lata Mangeshkar has gone viral as the wedding season is in full swing.

There is no disputing that the video has ignited the internet. The girl in the video has been identified as Ayesha, and the footage is from Pakistan. The footage seems to be from a wedding celebration.

Ayesha can be seen dancing to the song in the viral video while wearing a loose-fitting kurta and leggings. Her seductive performance has been drawing attention. The girl can be seen dancing to the song by Lata Mangeshkar, which has been remixed.

She captioned the post, ‘I love myself, And do you know I really don’t give a shit., So No bad comments!!????????????.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by MANO (@oyee_ayesha)

Over 1.5 million people have watched her video to this point.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by MANO (@oyee_ayesha)

Also Read Zhalay Sarhadi shares her hilarious reaction over viral dance video A young girl’s dance video went viral a few days ago. Due...