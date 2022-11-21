Will Netflix series Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself be renewed for season 2?

The first season of Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself premiered on October 28, 2022.

The eight-episode Netflix series has all episodes available on the platform.

Based on Sally Green’s book, the eight-episode Netflix series has all episodes available on the platform.

According to What’s on Netflix, both consumers and critics have given the show high marks. The series gets a 92% rating from reviewers and a 91% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, IMDb has a relative score of 7.6/10.

Joe Barton, who directed iBoy and Giri/Haji for Netflix and is presently working on Our Man from Jersey, is in charge of the adaptation of the book into a television series.

There is a 50/50 probability that Netflix will renew Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself for a second season, according to the source.

According to the cast, a second season has “more to explore.” Jay Lycurgo explained to Radio Times “My point with a season 2 is that we’re in a really great place in a world where we’ve only looked at a small chunk of it. There’s so much more to explore.”

