Woman sued Anne Heche estate after her home caught fire in tragic car collision

The woman whose home caught fire in the deadly vehicle accident of Anne Heche is suing the actress’ estate.

Heche’s Mini Cooper allegedly crashed into Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles home on August 5 and caused serious injuries to both her and her dogs, according to the lawsuit Page Six was able to get on Monday.

Heche’s car allegedly “barreled through the front of her house and well into its interior” before coming to a stop “only feet from” Mishele, her two dogs, Bree and Rueben, as well as her tortoise, Marley.

The “sudden and terrifying blast” left Mishele “completely traumatized, unusually startled by loud noises, plagued by nightmares and flashbacks, terrified of walking outside, and, on top of that, without a place to live,” she claims.

She also says that the fire destroyed “an entire life’s worth of her personal belongings.”

Mishele also brought up the fact that fentanyl and cocaine were found in Heche’s system at the time of the tragedy.

She demands compensation of at least $2 million.

Heche “became unconscious, slipping into a coma” shortly after she crashed into Mishele’s house; her oldest son, 20-year-old Homer Laffoon, is currently the special administrator of her estate.

For 45 minutes, the actress was “trapped inside the car” as the nearby fire raged. She never felt herself again.

Heche was kept alive until August 12 so that some of her organs could be removed for donation. Her official causes of death were heat burns and smoke inhalation.

Her death, which was determined to be accidental, also had a sternal fracture brought on by blunt trauma, according to the LA County medical examiner-coroner.

