“Working on the campaign”: Kanye West announces 2024 Presidential run

Kanye West is preparing for the US Presidential run in 2024.

The rapper announced his intentions in a Twitter video.

Ye ran for president in 2020 but ultimately conceded after receiving only 50,000 votes.

Advertisement

Kanye West is preparing for the US Presidential run in 2024 after his previous unsuccessful bid.

On Sunday, the rapper, whose legal name is Ye, announced his intentions in a Twitter video. He stated that he had recruited the far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos to assist with his campaign.

In the tape, 45-year-old Kanye says the former Breitbart News editor has already set to work on the preparations.

In the video, released by the Twitter account PatriotTakes, Ye says, “This is Milo right here, working on the campaign.” One of the males in the clip inquired whether the news was official.

“I guess it is,” Milo replied before adding, “Thanks, I accept.”

The cameraman then asked Kanye if he would be sprinting to which he replied: “Yes. It’s simple ’cause ain’t nobody can tell me, you know, ‘You should say this, you shouldn’t say that,’ you know?

Advertisement

“It’s just, we’re moving towards the future.”

The infamous ex-husband of Kim Kardashian ran for president in 2020 but ultimately conceded after receiving only 50,000 votes.

Also Read Kanye West reveals Elon Musk reactivated his Twitter account Kim Kardashian's ex-husband tested his account to see if it was live....