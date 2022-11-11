Working with Matthew Perry was nightmare, Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley said working with Matthew Perry was a nightmare.

Hurley acknowledged that she didn’t always get along with the actor.

Hurley claimed that Perry was “fantastic” to work with when he returned from his 2-month stay in rehab.

Working with Matthew Perry during the height of his drug and alcohol addiction was a “nightmare,” according to Elizabeth Hurley.

Hurley acknowledged that she didn’t always get along with the actor, despite having “really warm recollections” of him from when they were filming “Serving Sara.”

The 57-year-old actress said of the 2002 rom-com, “To be honest, it was a nightmare working with him at that time and, as it’s now known, our movie was shut down because of his addiction.”

She said it was “difficult” and added, “We were in a force majeure and had to all stay at home twiddling our thumbs for some time.

Hurley claimed that 53-year-old Perry was “fantastic” to work with when he returned from his two-month stay in rehab, despite the fact that they had to scrap all of their previously shot scenes.

The “Austin Powers” actor continued, “It was tough, obviously he was having a tough time, but he was still extremely pleasant and a beautiful person to work with.” But it was clear that he was in pain.

In his new book, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” the “Friends” veteran is open about his decades-long battle with addiction. He claims to have known Hurley and director Reginald Hudlin were “pissed” about the scenario.

The actor had to reshoot the movie since his speech was slurred on the initial take. “Of course, the movie bombed anyhow,” he wrote.

“Even though it was a health issue, I was sued for the shutdown even though I was paid $3.5 million to do the movie. I was up against a team of insurance shills at the mediation table, so I just wrote them a $650,000 check,” the man said.

Perry disclosed that he was working on both the rom-com and his popular ABC comedy at the same time in an explosive interview with Diane Sawyer, which sent the overworked actor into a tailspin.

“Because it was filmed in Dallas and I was working on ‘Friends’ at the same time, my workload was more than doubled. And I was drinking vodka out of a water bottle while riding on a private jet, he claimed.

The actor reportedly disclosed that, during the height of his addiction, he was consuming “a full quart of vodka,” “Methadone, Xanax,” and “55 Vicodin a day.”

The actor estimates that throughout the course of his life, he has spent over $9 million trying to become sober. However, it took a near-death experience for him to ultimately change his habits. Four years ago, Perry “almost died” after his colon burst, and the doctors gave him a “2 percent” chance of surviving.

Due to the rupture, the actor spent five months in the hospital and two weeks in a coma. But for Perry, having to use a colostomy bag for nine months was the toughest part.

He told People magazine last month, “The next time you think about taking OxyContin, just think about having a colostomy bag for the rest of your life.” I slid through a small window that then opened, saying, “I no longer want OxyContin.”

Perry has been sober for 18 months, but he is aware that his addiction will probably kill him one day.

“I not only have the illness, but I also have it severely. In reality, my situation is as awful as it gets. Every moment is spent with your back to the wall. In the mind-blowing memoir, he concluded, “It’s going to kill me.

