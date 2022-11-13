‘You’ Author Caroline Kepnes Announces New Joe Goldberg Novel

For You and Only You is a new book written from Joe’s point of view.

Penn Badgley provided the voiceover for the serial killer’s internal monologue.

The novel will be available on April 25, 2023.

You fans are about to get a close-up look into the psyche of the anti-hero Joe Goldberg.

For You and Only You is a new book written from Joe's point of view, author Caroline Kepnes revealed

“I’m so excited to invite you back into Joe’s head and I hope you love it in there!” she wrote, noting that the novel will be available on April 25, 2023.

Since 2018, Joe’s murderous and obsessive thoughts have been depicted on television. Penn Badgley provided the voiceover for the serial killer stalker’s internal monologue when the show first debuted on Lifetime before moving to Netflix in December 2019.

Season 4’s first episode premieres on the streaming service on February 10. It follows Joe to London after he killed his similarly depraved wife Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and fled the nation to be with Marienne, his most recent obsession (Tati Gabrielle).

While there are still many hidden corners of Joe’s deranged mind to discover, Badgley’s interpretation of his personality is very straightforward: Joe requires compassion.

“So, let’s say he was a person I was obsessed with and, somehow, I could meet him in a controlled circumstance and he was interested in listening to me,” the actor, 36, said on Wednesday’s episode of the Stitcher podcast Podcrushed. “And, by the way, it would be in my tone. The question is simple, but it would be in my tone.”

He continued, “I really, at this point, and I think I’ve been clear about how much I detest all of his deeds, so, in that context, I would actually try to love him. Because, the truth is, he’s never gotten that. So I would ask Joe… I, honestly, feel like I would look at him for a long time.

Badgley explained, “Because of my relationship to him, I would try to love him. I’m not saying he deserves that. I’m not saying anybody else should do that. I’m saying I would try to love him. He needs that. He needs love.”

He added, “It’s like, I would hug him … I would hold him.”

You’s first three seasons are currently available on Netflix to stream. On February 10th, Season 4’s Part 1 will be released, and on March 10th, Part 2. On April 25, 2023, For You and Only You: A Joe Goldberg Novel will be available for purchase wherever books are sold.

