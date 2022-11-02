Yumna Zaidi dance video with MUA Adnan Ansari goes viral

Yumna Zaidi is a great actor who has a huge number of fans who love her career choices and great performances. She is recognized for her roles in the serials Guzaarish, Yeh Raha Dil, Pukaar, Mausam, Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahi, and many more.

Yumna has posted a BTS video, she has left her fans in awe as she channels boss energy with make-up artist Adnan Ansari.

Both had great fun creating this TikTok as an ode to their friendship.

Have a look:

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. Actress Yumna is well-known for her extraordinary acting. She can be considered a true inspiration for amateur actors as she got fame in less time. On the work front, Yumna was exceptionally adulated for her exhibition in show sequential "Bakhtawar" in which she depicted various jobs