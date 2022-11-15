Yumna Zaidi give savage reply to a user on her recent picture

Advertisement
Yumna Zaidi is now the most adaptable actress in the Pakistani drama industry. She has impressed us with her excellent screenplay selection, powerful performances, and professionalism. Yumna Zaidi has the ability to inhabit any character and perform each role with grace. She has recently wowed us with the songs Dil Na Umeed To Nahin, Sinf e Aahan, and Parizaad. She is currently portraying Bakhtu and Bakhtawar in the drama Bakhtawar, demonstrating a remarkable performance.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared her pictures wearing a white shirt with blue pants with the caption, “One of my favorite black shirt.” As soon as she posted her pictures with a strange caption a random user commented under her picture. He wrote, “High…?” to which Yumna Zaidi, “Of course its 12th floor.”

Have a look:

A recent conversation with Maliha Rehman Yumna Zaidi revealed that portraying Bakhtu on-screen was challenging since she wore extremely baggy clothing and lacked cosmetics. Facing the camera without makeup and in such an unattractive role is quite difficult. She took a risk by playing a character in which she wore no makeup and did not look ethereal, which is generally adored by the audience.

Yumna also claimed that filming Bakhtawar was difficult since they shot in crowded locations and markets, and she was surrounded by security personnel while she played Bakhtawar but not when she played Bakhtu. Yumna said that she also realised how challenging it would be for a woman to endure such adversity.

