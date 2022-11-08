Zachary Levi returns as Electric DC Hero in the “Shazam 2” poster

The first poster for the Shazam! sequel has been released.

It shows Zachary Levi’s character in an updated superhero outfit.

Shazam! will be one of the sequels that we see in 2019! wrath of the gods At San Diego Comic Con in July, the movie’s teaser gave us our first actual look at it.

The first poster for the eagerly anticipated superhero comedy sequel is now available to DC fans.

For both DC and Marvel, 2022 has been a great year for superhero content, but it’s never too early to anticipate the exciting comic book movies coming out in 2023.

Zachary Levi, the actor who plays Shazam, posted the poster on his various social media accounts. It features our hero wearing an updated superhero outfit.

The hooded cape and big muscle suit from the first movie are no longer present. This time, the red and gold color scheme are much more subdued, and the suit is a much sleeker creation fit for a god.

Shazam’s updated look doesn’t mean he’s lost his sense of wonder, though, as the comic book character is hilariously depicted “hanging loose” on a hoverboard scooter in the poster.

It closely resembles the original posters for the movie, which showed Shazam wearing a superhero suit and going about his daily business.

In the post, Levi jokes that he’s “humble” in comparison to his other superhero contemporaries and calls the sequel “wiser, stronger, faster, funnier,” and “overall cooler.”

He even makes mention of Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo, one of the most ridiculous sequel titles ever.

When Shazam! debuted in theatres in 2019, it was a delightful, humorous, exciting, and touching surprise that was great for the whole family. Levi, who portrayed the adult version of Billy Batson, a.k.a.

Shazam, was at the centre of that. Levi’s comedic timing is unmatched, and he perfectly captured the innocent appeal of the iconic hero.

According to the first trailer for Fury of the Gods, the sequel will focus more on the Shazam Family while cranking up everything that worked in the original movie.

Seeing Billy’s family acquire their powers in the breathtaking finale was one of the best aspects of the original. Because of this, it will be fascinating to watch this superhero family function as a unit throughout an entire movie.

They will be facing off against the demigods Hespera and Kalypso, respectively portrayed by Helen Mirran and Lucy Liu, so they will need every last bit of their abilities.

On March 17, 2023, The Shazam Family will make a comeback in theatres.

The sequel also features Asher Angel, Grace Caroline Currey, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Meagan Good, and Ross Butler in addition to Levi, Mirran, and Liu.

You can see the newest poster below while we wait until 2023 to shout Shazam’s name:

