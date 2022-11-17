Zara Noor Abbas takes internet by storm with her dance performance

Advertisement
Zara Noor Abbas takes the internet by storm with her dance performance

Articles
Zara Noor Abbas takes the internet by storm with her dance performance

Zara Noor Abbas is a stunning Pakistani actress. Aside from her great acting career, the diva loves traveling and makes sure to always update her fans through her social media accounts. In the recent Kashmir 8th HUM Awards 2022 Zara Noor stunned everyone with her amazing dance performance. In the video Ehd e Wafa actor dances with her team.

Have a look:

 

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay, and many more.

It is not an exaggeration to say that she strives for perfection in all she does in order to win the hearts of her audience. She has also acted in a number of television programs, and her work has been well-received.

She is playing the character of a strong and empowered woman, and her followers like her for it. Zara has also appeared in films such as Chalawa and Parey Hut Love. Parey Hut Love is a well-known Pakistani film in which she is partnered with Ahmed Ali’s butt. Zara Noor Abbas married Asad Siddiqui, a well-known actor, in 2017.

