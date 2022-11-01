Zarnish Khan admitted in hospital requests fans to pray 

Zarnish Khan is a Pakistani actress who has a lot of talent and beauty. She has millions of fans who look up to her. Zarnish Khan has worked in a number of Pakistani dramas, like Sun Yara, Jo Tu Chahay, and Ishq Zahe Naseeb. She loves to travel, and when she goes on a trip, she tells her fans about it.

The actress recently let her fans know that she was in the hospital and asked them to pray for her health.

Her picture from the hospital went viral on social media and fans sent prayers.

Earlier, Zarnish posted pictures from her trip to Singapore. She had also shared a video of her travels on Instagram while she was having fun in Lahore.

