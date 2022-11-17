Zendaya posts a set photo from “Dune 2” in Abu Dahbi

Zendaya posted a behind-the-scenes photo from her Abu Dhabi shoot.

Zendaya posted a behind-the-scenes photo from her Abu Dhabi shoot yesterday. Dune: Part Two’s filming has been going strong since it began in July.

Budapest, Jordan, and Italy are just a few of the places where the eagerly awaited sequel is set to be filmed.

The actress posted a sneak peak of the stunning Arrakis sunset on her Instagram feed. The spice from Arrakis, a made-up desert planet, which is the greatest treasure in the Dune universe, plays a significant role in the film. Chani Kynes, a Fremen who lives on the hostile planet, is the home of Zendaya’s character.

The sequel’s filming in Budapest, Hungary, started in July of this year. Additionally, there have been pre-productions at the Carlo Scarpa-designed Brion mausoleum in Altivole, Italy.

Despite being one of the first films to release in theatres during the pandemic, the first Dune movie made $401 million at the global box office.

For cinematography, editing, visual effects, production design, score, and sound, it received Oscar nominations. Additionally, it was a candidate for the Best Picture Award. The success of Dune led to the sequel’s instant approval.

Zendaya and the crew are currently working hard on the production in the desert setting. She had a minor supporting role in the first film, but Dune: Part Two will see her take on a co-protagonist role.

Zendaya “will now deliver in more quantity what she brought to the first one — which was wonderful,” said lead actor Timothee Chalamet to Variety.

Along with Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Stellan Skarsgrd as Baron Harkonnen, and Dave Bautista as The Beast, Chalamet will co-star with Zendaya in the movie. Josh Brolin and Stephen McKinley have both announced their return.

Austin Butler, who played Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part One, Florence Pugh, who plays Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken, who plays Emperor Shaddam IV, Léa Seydoux, who plays Lady Margot, and Souheila Yacoub, who plays Fremen fighter Shishakli are all newcomers to the cast.

The cinema release date for Dune: Part Two is November 2, 2023.

Below is a link to the Dune movie trailer and a photo from Zendaya’s Instagram.

The official Dune: Part Two synopsis is provided below.

This sequel will follow Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen and embarks on a warpath of vengeance against the plotters who killed his family. He tries to stop a terrible future that only he can see by choosing between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe.

