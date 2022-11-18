Zhalay Sarhadi shares her hilarious reaction over viral dance video

A young girl’s dance video went viral a few days ago. Due to the girl’s expressiveness and flawless dance technique, the video of her performing the old song “Mera Dil Ye Pukarey Aja” went viral. Many people edited her video. A lot of people criticized the adorable young girl’s viral dance video as well. After the video went viral, people started copying the dance and imitating her movements.

Meanwhile, Pakistani actor Zhalay Sarhadi shared her hilarious reaction to the viral dance video and everyone related to it.

Have a look:

Zhalay is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Barzakh, Mutji Bhar Mitti, Sabz Pari Laal Kabootar, Woh Rishtai Woh Naatai, Choti Si Galat Fehmi, and many more.

Advertisement

Also Read WATCH: ‘Betiyaan’ famed Qudsia Ali recreates viral dance on ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukarey Aja’ A young girl's dance video went viral a few days ago. Due...