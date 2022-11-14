Zoe Kazan has announced that she and Paul Dano have discreetly welcomed their second child.

Last month, Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano had their second child in secret.

Kazan said, “Our second child was born three weeks ago.

“Kazan did not say anything else about the baby’s name or sex.

Hoda Kotb asked the actress on Monday, “How long ago did you have your second child?” Kazan said, “Our second child was born three weeks ago.”

Kazan did not say anything else about the baby’s name or sex. The 39-year-old woman said she was pregnant on the “Today” show three days after the news came out.

Kazan, who already has a 4-year-old daughter named Alma, showed off her baby bump on the cover of “Marie Claire” on Friday. The Emmy nominee did not talk about her growing family in the interview, but she did talk about being a working mom.

“Everyone talks about work-life balance, but it’s also hard to balance your priorities,” Kazan said, thinking back on a time when she felt pulled in different directions.

The “She Said” star said, “I wanted to be the one to take my daughter to her first day of preschool, but I couldn’t because I felt like this job, this work, was just as important as that.” “And vice versa.”

Since they met in 2007 while working on the play “Things We Want,” she and Dano have kept their family life mostly quiet.

Even though they rarely talk about being parents, the 38-year-old actor told Jimmy Fallon in October 2018 that he was “so in love” with Alma and “so tired.”

The star of “Escape at Dannemora” said, “It’s so crazy. In one way, your heart has exploded like a supernova.”

