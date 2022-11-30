Zoe Saldaña recalls bizarre experience Auditioning for first film

Zoe Saldaa played Neytiri, a Na’vi native, in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Recalled how she was initially perplexed by her audition for the role.

She also talked about seeing her idol James Cameron for the first time

Advertisement

We are currently estimating the remaining weeks till the release of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. In an effort to promote the movie, some of its stars, notably the adored Zoe Saldaa who plays Neytiri, a Na’vi native, have started doing media appearances. In addition to other information, the cast’s experience filming is typically revealed to fans during the press tour period. In Saldaa’s most recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she was generous with the details as she reminisced about how her journey to join Pandora’s blue world began.

Saldaa claimed that she was originally perplexed by her audition, and it is easy to see why. While the science fiction genre had previously shown us to a variety of outer space worlds, nothing came close to the magnitude of the blue world of Pandora, where the majority of the events of the film Avatar take place.

Saldaa stated that despite her prior experience with a space movie from 2009’s Star Trek, she struggled to understand the outcome of her character, which was described to her as a cross between “a warrior princess” and “a robot.” “First, they explained to me that it involved a robot, a female robot.” Saldaa declared. “I compared it to Alita: Battle Angel. But the setting resembles a forest. Well, that doesn’t really make much sense, I thought. What is that, like a sentient robot, like a warrior princess?”

However, the visionary director had the right people in place to work with his potential cast to get them through the initial difficulty and into character because he had earlier planned for such reactions. Saldaa went on; “However, Margery Simkin took over the role of casting it after Mali Finn, who was the casting director at the time, left. Nevertheless, occasionally they would just come in and contact me. They would tape me, and I was still residing in New York at the time. Additionally, there were occasions when it said, “Bring some tight gear; I want you to climb and do some cartwheels.” And I say, “Okay.” I would then enter and say, “We’ll, we’ll just play. Let’s move some furniture.’”

While Saldaña lauded the efforts of the crewmen, she also credited her dance background for helping her land the role of Neytiri. Further adding; “I feel like I was able to book the part because of [my dance background]. And then one time, they called me in and I put myself on tape again for them, and they were like ‘just make all these sounds.’ *Tongue rolls* And I’m like ‘well, okay.’ And I’m thinking like James Cameron, a robot warrior princess that’s in the jungle, and I’m doing, R, like *tongue rolls* rolling my Rs, I don’t know what this is, but I dig it.” Further discussing her confusion with the film’s plot, Saldaña added; “And they gave me the script. And the script was like this thick *gestures about 2 inches with fingers*. They gave me three hours to read it, I took six. Because it was just, all the direction describing the whole world of Pandora was just really bizarre to me.”

The actress also talked about seeing her idol Cameron for the first time during the audition process, which she compared to having her soul leave her body. Saldaa’s involvement with Avatar ultimately paid off, as it marked a turning point in her career and gave her a well-deserved huge break that allowed her to work on other well-known properties like Marvel.

Advertisement

Saldaa reprises her role as Jake Sully in The Way of Water starring Sam Worthington. The pair will be seen defending her kids and the other people living in Pandora from yet another destructive invasion by a well-known foe. On December 16, The Way of Water has its theatrical debut. The trailer is provided below.

Also Read Avatar: The Way Of Water Teaser: Zoe Saldana endeavors to safeguard her family in the profoundly expected continuation Disney delivers the primary mystery of Avatar 2 online subsequent to screening...