Edition: English
Zoya Nasir received criticism for wearing skimpy dress

  • Zoya Nasir received criticism for wearing a skimpy dress.
  • The 32-year-old posted a photo on her Instagram account wearing a red backless saree.
  • Zoya received harsh criticism and abuse after her attire was called out for being “revealing.”
Actor Zoya Nasir from Pakistan recently encountered haters after posting a photo of herself wearing a backless outfit.

The 32-year-old posted a photo on her Instagram account wearing a red backless saree, which was attacked by the moral police.

She wrote, “Yes I’m posing for the camera. Or tried posing.”

 

A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir)

While some of her followers complimented her for wearing a daring outfit, others criticized her for baring her body on social media.

Zoya received harsh criticism and abuse after her attire was called out for being “revealing.” Additionally, negative remarks were posted beneath her photo.

A post shared by Zoya Nasir (@zoyanasir)

Haniya was the first client of Zoya Nasir’s career. She is also well-known for her part in the Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir-starring film Mere Humsafar. The actress is the prodigal son of the eminent author Nasir Adeeb, who is currently making headlines for his most recent work, The Legend of Maula Jatt.

