37 Hours After Wedding, Jake Flint Dies

Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint passed away in his sleep on November 26.

Flint was best known for his singles “What’s Your Name?” and “Hurry Up and Wait”.

His publicist confirmed his death just hours after he married his wife, Brenda Cline.

Grief has been expressed by members of the singer-songwriter Jake Flint’s family and friends.

On November 26, the musician who was born in Oklahoma and was best known for his singles “What’s Your Name?” and “Hurry Up and Wait” passed away at the age of 37. Clif Doyal, Flint’s publicist, has confirmed to The Oklahoman that the country singer passed away in his sleep just hours after he married Brenda, his wife. Doyal made the confirmation to The Oklahoman.

Doyal said in a statement to E! News on November 30 that the deceased was a prolific songwriter, recording artist, and in-demand live performer throughout the Midwest and Southwestern United States. “He was a tireless supporter of his fellow artists, and he was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed assistance, which is a testament to his humanity and the fact that he was kind. I believe that his infectious smile and disarming sense of humour will be his lasting legacy, along with his music. He was loved by many people, and I believe that this will be his lasting legacy.”

Brenda, Flint’s wife, reflected on her own feelings of loss in the wake of the unexpected death of her husband.

“We should be looking at wedding pictures, but instead I have to choose clothes for my husband to be buried in,” she wrote on Facebook on November 29. “This much pain isn’t supposed to happen to people. My heart is broken, and I need him to come back so badly. I can’t stand it any longer. I want him to come.”

Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline, paid tribute to him as well, along with his closest friends and family.

“I’ve tried to post several times today, but you can’t comment on something you can’t process,” she wrote with a photo of the two in a Nov. 27 Facebook post. “When Jake and I were happy to sign our artist management contract, we took the picture below. That was the start of a great friendship and working relationship. Jake was even more than that to me; I loved him a lot like a son. The funniest, most hilarious, hardworking, and dedicated artist I’ve ever worked with.”

