Aditya Roy & Sara Ali to collaborate Anurag Basu’s Metro in Dino

Aditya Roy & Sara Ali to collaborate with Anurag Basu’s Metro in Dino.

In the movie Metro In Dino, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur will work together for the first time. Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh are among the outstanding cast members.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu and is directed by Anurag Basu with music by Pritam. It will present heartbreaking stories of human connections that are based on the present. In this contemporary drama, audiences will not only experience a brand-new plot but also see a brand-new combination of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of T-Series, expressed his excitement about the partnership by saying, “Anurag dada has always been a pleasure to work with! No one could steer this ship better than dada when it came to weaving a tale out of parallel lives in a modern-day picture. We are thrilled to collaborate with him once more on Metro… Pritam will add his charm with the music, completely improving the experience, while he creates enchantment with a compelling story. We are undoubtedly keeping an eye out for this.

Added the director Anurag Basu, “The story of Metro is one that was written by and for the people. I’ve been working on this project for a while, and I’m happy to be partnering with Bhushan Kumar once more. He has always been a rock for me. I am looking forward to working with wonderful artists that will lend that contemporary aura to the plot, which is very current and relevant. I couldn’t be happier to be working with my great buddy Pritam, who has contributed life to the characters and story through his work, as the music plays such a crucial part in any movie.

The actress released the images and made an announcement on her social media accounts. She will next be seen on the job in Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar’s unnamed movie. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey in addition to this.

