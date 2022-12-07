Other famous Bollywood actors, like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, have also reacted to the news.

Shah Rukh Khan and his family had a big day when Aryan Khan said that he would soon make his Bollywood debut as a writer and not as an actor. Parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan couldn’t contain their excitement and left heartfelt messages for Aryan in the comments section. Other famous Bollywood actors, like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, have also reacted to the news.

On Tuesday, Aryan posted a picture of the script and a clapperboard that said “Red Chillies Entertainment” He wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, “Finished writing…can’t wait to say action (with a camera emoji)!” Even though it’s not clear yet if Aryan will write the script or direct the movie or both, this news has taken the internet by storm.

BFF Aryan Shanaya Kapoor wrote “Wooooo!!! Aryan’s interior designer mother, Gauri Khan, wrote “Can’t wait to see” with heart-eyed emojis. Shah Rukh Khan was ecstatic, as I wrote. “Thinking, believing, and dreaming are over. Dare now. First one’s on you. Always unique.”

Aryan Khan replied to his father Shah Rukh Khan, “Merci! We love surprise set visits.” Shah Rukh wrote, “Then work afternoons. Not early.”

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, well-paid Bollywood actresses, have approved of the news in this post.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Work Life

Shah Rukh Khan will surely rule the year 2023 as 2 films are in pipeline for the legendary actor. In January, he will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Later, he will be seen in the film Jawan. Finally, as the year will inch closer to its end, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki.