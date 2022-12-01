Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Amy Robach deletes Instagram following T.J. Holmes affair claims

Amy Robach deletes Instagram following T.J. Holmes affair claims

Articles
Advertisement
Amy Robach deletes Instagram following T.J. Holmes affair claims

Amy Robach deletes Instagram following T.J. Holmes affair claims

Advertisement
  • Amy Robach has gone quiet amid reports she had a months-long romance with T.J. Holmes.
  • Robach cancelled her Instagram account Wednesday when admirers discovered she no longer posted photographs of her husband, Andrew Shue.
  • Holmes’ account was suspended before Page Six said he and Robach “canoodled”.
Advertisement

Amy Robach has gone quiet amid reports she had a months-long romance with T.J. Holmes.

Robach cancelled her Instagram account Wednesday when admirers discovered she no longer posted photographs of her husband, Andrew Shue.

Holmes’ account was suspended before Page Six said he and Robach “canoodled”. Robach and Shue started dating in March while preparing for the NYC Half Marathon.

Robach, 49, and Holmes holding hands on trips in upstate New York and the city. Holmes, 45, grabbed Robach’s butt as she opened a vehicle trunk. One employee said the pair, who split in August, had gone to great lengths to disguise their affection.

“They’re really friendly on air, but that’s expected. They were anxious to keep their romance quiet, a source said. “GMA’s producers are horrified by their affair.”
2010: Robach married Shue. She has two children with her first husband, Tim McIntosh. Holmes has three children with former Amy Fershon and current wife Marilee Fiebig.

Advertisement

Also Read

Amy Robach reveals epic double reunion during luxe family vacation in Greece
Amy Robach reveals epic double reunion during luxe family vacation in Greece

Amy Robach and her daughter Ava have been travelling Europe together. Amy...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Helen Skelton wants to get rid of items she owe with Richie Myler
Helen Skelton wants to get rid of items she owe with Richie Myler
Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 amasses INR 4.3 crore on Day 14
Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 amasses INR 4.3 crore on Day 14
Dwayne Johnson's First Request as SNL Host
Dwayne Johnson's First Request as SNL Host
Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya to enter INR 50 crore club soon
Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya to enter INR 50 crore club soon
Suniel Shetty says Akshay Kumar inspires him
Suniel Shetty says Akshay Kumar inspires him
Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh can play any role
Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh can play any role
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story