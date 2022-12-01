Amy Robach deletes Instagram following T.J. Holmes affair claims

Amy Robach has gone quiet amid reports she had a months-long romance with T.J. Holmes.

Amy Robach has gone quiet amid reports she had a months-long romance with T.J. Holmes.

Robach cancelled her Instagram account Wednesday when admirers discovered she no longer posted photographs of her husband, Andrew Shue.

Holmes’ account was suspended before Page Six said he and Robach “canoodled”. Robach and Shue started dating in March while preparing for the NYC Half Marathon.

Robach, 49, and Holmes holding hands on trips in upstate New York and the city. Holmes, 45, grabbed Robach’s butt as she opened a vehicle trunk. One employee said the pair, who split in August, had gone to great lengths to disguise their affection.

“They’re really friendly on air, but that’s expected. They were anxious to keep their romance quiet, a source said. “GMA’s producers are horrified by their affair.”

2010: Robach married Shue. She has two children with her first husband, Tim McIntosh. Holmes has three children with former Amy Fershon and current wife Marilee Fiebig.

