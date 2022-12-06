Ananya Panday wishes BFF Navya Nanda on her 26th birthday

Ananya Panday wrote a heartfelt birthday message to Navya Nanda.

On his 26th birthday, Ananya Panday wrote a heartfelt birthday message to his best friend Navya Nanda.

The Gehraiyaan actress posted a snapshot of Navya on Instagram with the caption “Happy Birthday.”

She added, “Happy birthday to my cozy corner, my anchor, my mummy, my sous chef, my partner in everything, love you the most my navzu @navyananda.”

Next, Ananya will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

The actress has already wrapped production. This will be her second film with Siddhant, following Gehraiyaan.

Her Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann, is scheduled for release on June 29, 2023.

