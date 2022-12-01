Angel Conrad, the twin sister of Aaron Carter, becomes administrator of his estate

Angel Conrad, the twin sister of Aaron, has filed to become administrator of his estate.

According to media reports, the twin sister of Aaron Carter Angel has lately filed to become the administrator of his estate.

The Blast said that Aaron’s estimated net worth was $550,000, but according to court filings, Aaron’s real estate was valued at a stunning $750,000.

“I, Angel Conrad, hereby nominate myself as administrator of Estate of the decedent – Aaron Carter,” read Angel’s court filing.

“I am the sister of the decedent Aaron Carter. Under the California Probate Code, I am entitled to Letters of Administration of the Estate of Aaron Carter, by virtue of being the surviving sister of the decedent. I am a resident of the State of California and I am over the age of 18,” it stated.

Angel’s application reportedly identifies Aaron’s one-year-old son Prince as a potential beneficiary of his assets.

Next year, the ashes of Jane’s deceased son Aaron will be scattered in the Florida Keys.

