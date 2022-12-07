In Alice, Darling, Anna Kendrick plays a lady in crisis.

On Tuesday, Lionsgate published the first trailer for the new film directed by Mary Nighy.

The clip depicts her tearing off her hair and leaving early to avoid angering her boyfriend.

In Alice, Darling, Anna Kendrick plays a lady in crisis.

On Tuesday, Lionsgate published the first trailer for the new film directed by Mary Nighy. It follows Alice (Kendrick), who is attempting to break from her abusive lover Simon (Charlie Carrick).

The teaser depicts Alice lying to Simon about a work trip when her friends (Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku) invite her on a holiday.

The clip depicts her tearing off her hair and leaving early to avoid angering her boyfriend. Footage shows Simon’s response to Alice’s lie as he suddenly visits the women’s vacation home.

“I was coming out of emotional and psychological trauma,” she said. “My rep probably sent it since he knew what I was going through. Because he said, ‘This speaks to everything you’ve told me.’

“I’d watched a lot of movies portraying abusive or poisonous relationships, but it didn’t look like mine,” she said. “It helped me normalize and reduce what was happening to me because I felt, ‘If I was in an abusive relationship, it would look like that.'” Alice, Darling was Kendrick’s first personal endeavor.

“I read a fantastic story, like the cast, and make the movie,” she told PEOPLE in September. “It was surprised that we found this script then. I remember my first Zoom meeting with director Mary Nighy, telling her what I was going through.”

“I told her, ‘This just happened.'” If the movie were shooting in a month, I probably shouldn’t do it.'” Kendrick remembered meeting. Many months passed. So I wasn’t retraumatized. It’s special, though.

Alice, Darling opens Dec. 30 in Los Angeles and Jan. 20 at AMC cinemas nationwide.

