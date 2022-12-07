Ant Anstead and Christina Hall reaches custody agreement

Hudson, the 3-year-old son of Christina Hall and Ant Anstead, has a custody arrangement, so there won’t be a trial.

Judge Lee Gabriel of the Superior Court of California in Orange County approved the ex-spouses’ Nov. 18 agreement.

Anstead and Hall’s scheduled court appearances in March 2023 have been cancelled as a result of their ability to reach an agreement.

Judge Lee Gabriel of the Superior Court of California in Orange County approved the ex-spouses’ Nov. 18 agreement to “continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody” of Hudson, which was the arrangement when their divorce was finalised in June 2021, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday.

The television diva and her ex-husband concur on a holiday schedule with a few “exceptions” to the June 2021 idea in documents submitted by Hall’s attorney but mutually accepted by the two.

From the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to the Monday after, Hudson will spend Thanksgiving with Hall on even-numbered years and with Anstead on odd-numbered years.

'Exhausted' by the drama around posting Son Hudson's face, Christina Hall claims.

Along with a week of vacation time during Hudson’s break from school, Hudson will spend Christmas with his father on odd-numbered years from December 23 through Christmas Day. This is provided that Hudson notifies Christina in writing of his intended vacation time “on or before December 1 of the respective year,” according to the agreement. For Hall, the same holds true on even years.

In keeping with the custom, the child will be Anstead on Easter Sunday in even years and Hall in odd years, and vice versa on July 4.

The agreement states that on Halloween, Hudson “shall be with Anthony in even-numbered years and shall be with Christina in odd-numbered years.”

Christina Hall travels with three children and claims her son Hudson is present but 'can't be' seen in pictures.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” Hall wrote in a statement at the time. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

An official divorce filing came in November 2020. They later opened up about their divorce.

“I’m focusing on keeping our private life more private and just enjoying our time together and just being positive,” Hall previously said. “I’m focusing on myself and the kids and having fun.”

Anstead added that the breakup really put into perspective what matters most in his life.

“When my divorce went through, I packed up my clothes and moved,” he said. “I walked away completely and left everything [at our family home]. I’ve realized how little I need, and what’s important. I don’t need anything but Hudson and my health. All of a sudden, I just had this overwhelming sense of gratitude.”

