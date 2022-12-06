Advertisement
Articles
Anushka Sharma looks attractive in black and white photoshoot

Anushka Sharma is an Indian actress and former producer who works in Hindi films. She has received several awards, including a Filmfare Award.

The late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan makes his acting debut in Anvitaa Dutt’s Qala. Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, also makes a special appearance. Anushka posted pictures of herself from the Qala set on Instagram on Tuesday. During the song Ghode Pe Sawaar in Qala, the actor was seen in a black-and-white scene where she was dressed in a retro style.

Sharing her photos via an Instagram post, Sharma wrote in the caption, “Koi unhe kaise yeh samjhaye, Anvitaa Dutta aap hi yeh batain (how to make them understand, you only tell me Anvitaa). Loved loved loved being a part of Qala’s journey!”

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

