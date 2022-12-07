Advertisement
Edition: English
Anushka Sharma shares man’s amusing answer to food blogger

Articles
  • Anushka Sharma recently shared a video on her Instagram Story.
  • The video depicts a humorous exchange between a blogger and a man operating a roadside booth.
  • It has had over 5.2 lakh views since it was shared, and the number is still growing.
You may have seen videos of food bloggers interviewing folks if you are a frequent Internet user. People usually respond to the bloggers’ questions and try to clarify what they are doing. However, you may not have witnessed such a session go awry, resulting in a humorous predicament. Anushka Sharma recently shared a video like this on her Instagram Story. “Hard Relate,” she commented alongside a laughing-out-loud emoticon as she reshared the video.

Check out Anushka’s story:

The video was first shared on an Instagram account. It depicts a humorous exchange between a blogger and a man operating a roadside booth.

Check out this video:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ted The Stoner (@tedthestoner)

The video was posted just over an hour ago. The video has had over 5.2 lakh views since it was shared, and the number is still growing. People have responded in a variety of ways to the share. Many people responded with laughing out loud emojis.

“The irritation in his voice,” an Instagram user commented. “Ok. This is funny,” said another. “Haha. Epic,”  said a third.“Haha. Savage uncle,” a fourth person said.

Also Read

Anushka Sharma looks attractive in black and white photoshoot
Anushka Sharma looks attractive in black and white photoshoot

Anushka Sharma is an Indian actress and former producer who works in...

