Aryan Khan confirms he’s a writer, not an actor

Aryan Khan isn’t interested in performing but prefers filmmaking.

Aryan shared a taste of his first script as a director on Instagram today.

Aryan Khan’s first project In Aryan Khan’s photo, a pamphlet is displayed.

Advertisement

Aryan Khan isn’t interested in performing but prefers filmmaking. We said the star youngster is creating various film and web series ideas. Aryan shared a taste of his first script as a director on Instagram today, confirming speculations of his debut.

Aryan Khan’s first project

In Aryan Khan’s photo, a pamphlet is displayed. In large letters, it says “Wrapped with the writing… can’t wait to say action.” Aryan has the script. A clapboard with’red chillies entertainment’ was in his palm. Aryan wrote, “Written on… “Can’t wait to act.” Gauri Khan commented, “Can’t wait to watch.” Shah Rukh Khan commented, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special….”

See post

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) Advertisement

On the Work in Front, SRK will also appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Nayanthara is mentioned in Atlee’s Jawan.

Also Read Aryan Khan looks uber cool as he parties with Nysa Devgan and Tripti Dimri Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is...