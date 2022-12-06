Advertisement
  • Avinash Tiwary wants to help people who are new to entering industry 
Avinash Tiwary is not looking for fame. Instead, he wants to be around for a long time so that he can fulfil his personal mission of making a place for people from outside the entertainment industry.

He reasons, “I want to live the bandwidth to be the best of the good and the worst of the bad. I want to have longevity in this field. If I’m able to sustain for a long period of time, that means I’ll be doing things right. And only then I’d be able to survive this competitive market.”

The actor, who was just in the web show Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, is very passionate about helping people from other countries. He says it’s a “personal matter”

He tells us, “I’ve been acting since 2003. This is my 19th year [in showbiz], and throughout this period, starting at a very early age, I’ve always felt that I wish someone was there to guide me, because sometimes you’re just left in space when you don’t know anything. Everything that you’ve done is carve your own way through it.”

Laila Majnu and Bulbbul actor is quick to add that he is very proud of everything he has done so far, “I won’t deny it. I’m an egotistical man and it does feed that part of me. But I maintain that there are so many times I just felt that someone told me how to go about things. Humme nahi mila toh ab lagta hai ke durson ko dena chahiye humein.”

He continues, “I want to get to a point in life where I can do things for the outsiders, I hope that happens. If that happens, then there’ll be more space for outsiders to come because we have created that way for them.”

