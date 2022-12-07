Advertisement
Ayeza Khan leaves fans in awe with latest photoshoot

  • The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress took to Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot.
  • Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 and have two children.
  • The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram.
Ayeza Khan is proving that she can pull off any style with ease. We can all agree that remaining fashionable is difficult, especially when you have admirers that look up to you.

The Mere Pas Tum Ho actress is the most talented actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. She is a well-known celebrity due to her exceptional acting ability and collaborations with well-known brands.

The stunning diva has proven yet again that she can pull off almost any look, both on and off-screen, and her choices are as flawless as she is. The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress took to Instagram and shared her recent photoshoot, which left the fans amazed by her charm.

Have a look!

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 and have two children: daughter Hoorain and son Rayan Taimoor.

Read More News On
Read More News On

Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article


