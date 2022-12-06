Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Azlan Shah and Warisha shares photos from their Mehendi ceremony
Azlan Shah and Warisha shares photos from their Mehendi ceremony

Azlan Shah and Warisha shares photos from their Mehendi ceremony

Articles
Azlan Shah and Warisha shares photos from their Mehendi ceremony

Azlan Shah and Warisha shares photos from their Mehendi ceremony

Advertisement
  • Azlan Shah and Warisha share photos from their Mehendi ceremony.
  • The newest couple in Lollywood, deserve congratulations after being married in a fairytale ceremony.
  • Social media influencers have drawn attention by posting photos from their Mehendi and Nikkah rituals.
Advertisement

Azlan Shah and Warisha Javed, the newest couple in Lollywood, deserve congratulations after being married in a fairytale ceremony.

With their hot chemistry and rib-tickling content, the social media influencer turned Youtuber duo has been making waves online.

Social media influencers have drawn attention by posting photos from their Mehendi and Nikkah rituals. Shah and Javed posted images from their opulent wedding on their own social media accounts. The bride and groom’s close family and friends attended the Mehendi ceremony.

On social media, followers wished the couple luck as they began their voyage.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Dr. Warisha Javed Khan (@warisha.jk)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Azlan Shah (@azlanshahofficial)

Advertisement

For those who are unfamiliar, Azlan Shah is a well-known YouTuber and social media influencer who is known for his passion for exotic and wild animals. The self-described animal lover has 341K YouTube subscribers.

Warisha Javed Khan, on the other hand, became well-known thanks to her amusing TikTok videos and her similarity to Sadaf Kanwal, an actress.

Also Read

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anushka Sharma looks attractive in black and white photoshoot
Anushka Sharma looks attractive in black and white photoshoot
Paris Hilton has a big announcement
Paris Hilton has a big announcement
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren explained what attracted them to do the Yellowstone spin-off
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren explained what attracted them to do the Yellowstone spin-off
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrives in New York for an awards gala
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrives in New York for an awards gala
Prince Harry was 'terrified' Meghan Markle would repeat history
Prince Harry was 'terrified' Meghan Markle would repeat history
Kirstie Alley dead at 71 after short battle with cancer
Kirstie Alley dead at 71 after short battle with cancer
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story