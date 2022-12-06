Azlan Shah and Warisha shares photos from their Mehendi ceremony

Azlan Shah and Warisha Javed, the newest couple in Lollywood, deserve congratulations after being married in a fairytale ceremony.

With their hot chemistry and rib-tickling content, the social media influencer turned Youtuber duo has been making waves online.

Social media influencers have drawn attention by posting photos from their Mehendi and Nikkah rituals. Shah and Javed posted images from their opulent wedding on their own social media accounts. The bride and groom’s close family and friends attended the Mehendi ceremony.

On social media, followers wished the couple luck as they began their voyage.

For those who are unfamiliar, Azlan Shah is a well-known YouTuber and social media influencer who is known for his passion for exotic and wild animals. The self-described animal lover has 341K YouTube subscribers.

Warisha Javed Khan, on the other hand, became well-known thanks to her amusing TikTok videos and her similarity to Sadaf Kanwal, an actress.

