Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Babil Khan credits Irrfan for his acting skills

Babil Khan credits Irrfan for his acting skills

Articles
Advertisement
Babil Khan credits Irrfan for his acting skills

Babil Khan credits Irrfan for his acting skills

Advertisement
  • It’s been more than 2 years since the famous Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan died from colon cancer.
  • He was best known for his roles in movies like Piku, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, and Slumdog Millionaire, to name a few.
  • Babil Khan, the son of Irrfan Khan, has joined Bollywood so that he can carry on the family name.
Advertisement

It’s been more than 2 years since the famous Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan died from colon cancer. He was best known for his roles in movies like Piku, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, and Slumdog Millionaire, to name a few. Without a doubt, Irrfan’s contribution to the movie business is still appreciated. Babil Khan, the son of Irrfan Khan, has joined Bollywood so that he can carry on the family name. Babil has just made his first movie, called Qala.

Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan’s father, is an actor, and he looks up to him.
Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri play important roles in Qala, which was directed by Anvita Dutt Guptan. On December 1, the movie was put on Netflix.

This film has been hailed globally. Babil told PTI regarding filming, “I can’t define myself since I’m too young and inexperienced. I keep my mind open to change and learning…to notice how I’m improving. I’m researching everything. I’m too young to decide my future.”

PTI’s Babil: “I grew up on set. Irrfan was my father. I’d visit him on Thank You, Talvar. As a Qarib Qarib Singlle camera intern, I watched him.

“Your mind subconsciously absorbs experiences. I didn’t ponder him. “I learned by watching him,” he added.

Advertisement

Also Read

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan got his debut film Qala
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan got his debut film Qala

Babil Khan, son of Irrfan Khan, debuted in Qala. Fans liked his...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry repeatedly tried to convince Queen Elizabeth to take picture with his daughter Lilibet
Prince Harry repeatedly tried to convince Queen Elizabeth to take picture with his daughter Lilibet
Ferne McCann reportedly will be travelling to India for shooting of First Time Mum
Ferne McCann reportedly will be travelling to India for shooting of First Time Mum
Ananya Panday wishes BFF Navya Nanda on her 26th birthday
Ananya Panday wishes BFF Navya Nanda on her 26th birthday
King Charles Had Egg Thrown at Him
King Charles Had Egg Thrown at Him
Maya Jama turns heads in style at British Fashion Awards
Maya Jama turns heads in style at British Fashion Awards
Kirstie Alley was 'blackballed' for supporting Trump
Kirstie Alley was 'blackballed' for supporting Trump
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story