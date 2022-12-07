Babil Khan credits Irrfan for his acting skills

It’s been more than 2 years since the famous Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan died from colon cancer.

He was best known for his roles in movies like Piku, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, and Slumdog Millionaire, to name a few.

Babil Khan, the son of Irrfan Khan, has joined Bollywood so that he can carry on the family name.

Advertisement

It’s been more than 2 years since the famous Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan died from colon cancer. He was best known for his roles in movies like Piku, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, and Slumdog Millionaire, to name a few. Without a doubt, Irrfan’s contribution to the movie business is still appreciated. Babil Khan, the son of Irrfan Khan, has joined Bollywood so that he can carry on the family name. Babil has just made his first movie, called Qala.

Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan’s father, is an actor, and he looks up to him.

Babil Khan and Tripti Dimri play important roles in Qala, which was directed by Anvita Dutt Guptan. On December 1, the movie was put on Netflix.

This film has been hailed globally. Babil told PTI regarding filming, “I can’t define myself since I’m too young and inexperienced. I keep my mind open to change and learning…to notice how I’m improving. I’m researching everything. I’m too young to decide my future.”

PTI’s Babil: “I grew up on set. Irrfan was my father. I’d visit him on Thank You, Talvar. As a Qarib Qarib Singlle camera intern, I watched him.

“Your mind subconsciously absorbs experiences. I didn’t ponder him. “I learned by watching him,” he added.

Advertisement

Also Read Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan got his debut film Qala Babil Khan, son of Irrfan Khan, debuted in Qala. Fans liked his...