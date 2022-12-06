Big Hit Entertainment issues statement regarding Jin’s enlistment

Big Hit Entertainment has released a formal statement about Jin of BTS’s impending military enrollment.

In response to Jin of BTS’s impending military enrollment, Big Hit Entertainment has released a formal statement.

The agency declared that the Jin accession ceremony into the South Korean military is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only, Soompi reported on December 6.

The music label statement, “We want to thank you for your continued support of BTS and would like to update you on Jin’s upcoming enlistment into the military.”

“Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment.”

“In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back,” the agency continued.

Recently, the eldest member of Jin celebrated his 30th Birthday and was allegedly scheduled to enlist for mandatory service on December 13, 2022. BTS members after several months of debates announced that they would be enlisting for mandatory military service. Each member will serve after Jin with plans to re-group by 2025.