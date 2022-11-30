Big win by J-Hope at MAMA Award, leaves fans in awe

J-hope won the MAMA Award for Most Popular Male Artist.

J-Hope also performed on his song ‘Future,’ after which RM posted a clip of him performing on Instagram.

BTS will shortly begin their necessary military service, beginning on December 13.

J-hope stunned his fans by winning the MAMA Award for Most Popular Male Artist. His speech honoring his followers, the unconquerable ARMY, and his BTS friends made his supporters even more emotional.

J-hope also appeared on the red carpet in his usual fashion. After receiving the medal, he placed an emotional call to Jin and instructed him to address the ARMY.

[LIVE] J-hope at the red carpet of 2022 Mnet Asian Music Awards 📸✨#JHOPEatMAMA2022 pic.twitter.com/0zdhIaLPgL — ◡̈ (@taebokkiii) November 30, 2022

hobi coming to live to talk with us after mama, giving us hugs, hearts and kisses. he’s such a precious soul, all the comfort we needed today 🥺#jhopexMAMA #MAMA2022#JHOPEatMAMA2022 #jhope pic.twitter.com/WYGo4NkvAv — bee⁷ 🐝 (@kooluvsbangtan) November 30, 2022

Hobi called Seokjin 😭 please my heart 💜 Advertisement Congratulations BTS

Artist Of The Year

BTS BTS BTS#MAMA2022#JHOPEatMAMA2022#Seokjin pic.twitter.com/CbPU07y4rE — Kristine Snow⁷ (OT7) 🌸❄️🌼 (@Sweetbunch07) November 30, 2022

BTS will shortly begin their necessary military service, beginning on December 13 with Jin, who will be in boot camp. The other members of the band have not yet determined their schedules, as the 10-track album Indigo will be published on December 2.

