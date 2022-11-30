Biopic of legendary martial arts master Bruce Lee in works by Sony

The film will be directed by Ang Lee, known for Life of Pi and Brokeback Mountain.

His son Mason Lee will play the legendary Chinese martial arts master.

Capote and Foxcatcher author Dan Futterman will adapt the script for the film.

Advertisement

Sony is planning to produce Bruce Lee’s biopic, with Oscar-winning director Ang Lee expected to direct.

30 November Variety claimed that Sony’s 3000 Pictures is developing a Bruce Lee biopic.

The film will be directed by Ang Lee, known for Life of Pi and Brokeback Mountain, and his son Mason Lee will play the legendary Chinese martial arts master.

Capote and Foxcatcher author Dan Futterman will adapt the script for the film.

The film will be produced by Lawrence Grey, Shannon Lee, Ang Lee, Ben Everard, and Brian Bell.

Ang Lee recently said in a statement, “Accepted as neither fully American nor Fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese Kung Fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionized both the martial arts and action cinema.”

Advertisement

He further said, “I feel compelled to tell the story of this brilliant, unique human being who yearned for belonging, possessed tremendous power in a 135-pound frame, and who, through tireless hard work, made impossible dreams into reality.”

As an actor, director, and specialist in martial arts, Bruce Lee left an indelible mark on Hollywood and the global film industry.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Lee’s films Fist of Fury, Enter the Dragon, and The Way of the Dragon, as well as the television series The Green Hornet, made martial arts popular among the worldwide youth.

Also Read Bruce Lee once threatened to kill Steve McQueen in a horror Bruce Lee was a Hong Kong and American martial artist, martial arts...