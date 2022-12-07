Advertisement
  Bipasha Basu treats fans with an adorable picture of little Devi and Karan Singh Grover
  • The baby’s birth and name were announced online.
  • Bipasha posted a photo of her daughter Tuesday.
  • Bipasha Basu flaunts Devi Bipasha showed off Devi and Karan.
Bipasha Basu may be out of the spotlight, but she still tweets. The actress is moving on. The couple had a daughter in November. The baby’s birth and name were announced online. Bipasha posted a photo of her daughter Tuesday.

Bipasha Basu flaunts Devi
Bipasha showed off Devi and Karan. Dad-and-daughter snooze. Devi in a pink dress and mittens. She wears a pillowcase. Devi sleeps with Karan. It shows love. The new mum wrote, “#fatherdaughter #monkeylove #grateful #fortunate”

Bipasha showed fans Devi and her dad Karan. The dad-and-daughter duo naps. Devi wears a pink dress and mittens in the photo. Her clothing matches her pillow. Karan sleeps next Devi. The photo depicts love. The new mommy wrote, “My heart’s love… @iamksgofficial & Devi #fatherdaughter #monkeylove #grateful #blessed”

Sonam and Anand send Devi presents.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja delivered a present for Bipasha and Karan’s daughter Devi. “Dear Bips and Karan, Congrats on your daughter! I’m sure ‘Devi’ has brought many blessings. Sonam, Anand, Vayu”

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcome a daughter
The couple announced their daughter’s birth with a note. “12.11.22. Grover Devi Basu Bipasha and Karan: “The physical embodiment of our love and blessings of Ma is here today and she is Divine.” Instagram caption: “Blessed.”

Also Read

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, with Devi return home
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, with Devi return home

On November 12, 2022, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover became first-time...

