Brendan Fraser on his prep for George of the Jungle

Articles
  • Fraser discussed his involvement in 1997’s George of the Jungle.
  • The actor starred in the Tarzan-spoofing movie adaption.
  • Brendan Fraser discussed preparing for George of the Jungle in ‘Actors on Actors.
Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler appeared in Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ series. Fraser discussed his involvement in 1997’s George of the Jungle. The actor starred in the Tarzan-spoofing movie adaption. Brendan Fraser discussed preparing for George of the Jungle in ‘Actors on Actors.’

The actor starved himself for the 1997 comedy. Brendan Fraser told Adam Sandler, “I was waxed and carb-starved.” “After work, I’d stop for dinner. I needed cash and went to the ATM, but I couldn’t remember my PIN. Striking it. The actor didn’t eat that night. “The closet was empty. Brendan Fraser: “George wears a loincloth.”

Adam Sandler on Brendan Fraser’s George of the Jungle look
The actor reacted to his George of the Jungle co-revelations. star’s Adam Sandler quipped that Brendan Fraser looked so good in the film that he was ‘disappointed’ “That wasn’t fair. You showed character respect. Man, you harmed us. The actor said, “You made us feel horrible.” He questioned, “Were you oiled up during “George”?”

Jungle George
The film is one of Brendan Fraser’s most popular. George of the Jungle, starring Leslie Mann and Thomas Hayden-Church, was also a hit.

