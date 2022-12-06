Advertisement
BTS RM and Suga are frank about their post-military plans

Articles
  • BigHit stated on November 17 that BTS will begin their mandatory military service beginning with Jin on December 13.
  • RM stated, “No matter what happens, in 2025, if we all come back together and promote as a full group, that’d be great”.
  • Suga concurred and stated, ‘I think this is why it’s hard for us to talk about what we’re going to do in 2025’.
In the first episode of the new Suchwita of Suga, BTS RM and Suga recently revealed what might be in store for them after they complete their military training.

BigHit stated on November 17 that BTS will begin their mandatory military service beginning with Jin on December 13 and will reunite in 2025.

Suga invited RM to explore their future beyond 2025 on his new show. “Let’s talk about 2025 now, then.”

RM responded, “Wow, that’s in a long time. In 2025 I will have completed my military service and will have started to grow my hair again .”

RM continued, “I don’t know what’s going to happen in 2025, but if I come back to work early, I was thinking that maybe… I could prepare some songs before the other members came for BTS or for me .”

He explained that “he is unsure” since he is “not there yet.” Suga concurred and stated, “I think this is why it’s hard for us to talk about what we’re going to do in 2025. We’re always like that.

The 29-year-old added, “The moment we say, “There’s no way that’s going to happen,” we start worrying.”

RM stated, “No matter what happens, in 2025, if we all come back together and promote as a full group, that’d be great… really. I think that’s ideal.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by BTS UPDATES | 방탄소년단 (@bts_daily.news)

