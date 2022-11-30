BTS Suga amazes ARMY with his latest Instagram story

A recent Instagram post by BTS Suga has gone viral.

One ARMY member noticed something in the image depicting many images of a black cat.

Another noted that Suga had a scratch on his hand from the most recent episode of Run BTS!, and speculated that he’s adopted a cat.

According to Koreaboo, Suga recently revealed via an Instagram story screenshot that he recorded Jungkook’s performance at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony.

ARMY drew closer to the image depicting many images of a black cat. As Suga has always been a cat enthusiast, this sparked rumors that he’s acquired a new black cat.

Another ARMY on Twitter noted that Suga had a small scratch on his hand on the most recent episode of Run BTS!, and the user remarked, “GUYS NOTICE THE LITTLE SCRATCH..YOONGI DOES OWN A CAT.”

BTS ARMY anticipates a special revelation of Suga’s new cat, and one fan has created artwork depicting Suga with his new pet.

