BTS Suga amazes ARMY with his latest Instagram story

BTS member Jin sounded like ‘papa’ during Instagram conversation with Suga
Fans can tell that BTS members are family-oriented because of a recent...
In the Instagram story of BTS Suga, the entire BTS fandom discovered secret information.
A recent post by BTS Suga has gone viral after an astute ARMY member saw something intriguing inside it.
According to Koreaboo, Suga recently revealed via an Instagram story screenshot that he recorded Jungkook’s performance at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony.
ARMY drew closer to the image depicting many images of a black cat. As Suga has always been a cat enthusiast, this sparked rumors that he’s acquired a new black cat.
Another ARMY on Twitter noted that Suga had a small scratch on his hand on the most recent episode of Run BTS!, and the user remarked, “GUYS NOTICE THE LITTLE SCRATCH..YOONGI DOES OWN A CAT.”
BTS ARMY anticipates a special revelation of Suga’s new cat, and one fan has created artwork depicting Suga with his new pet.
YOONGI WITH A CAT? pic.twitter.com/V7VQTuOTez
— erica (@sugaIegend) November 20, 2022
🐱 Sleepy ~#Cat #MinYoongi #yoongi #fanart #lilmeow pic.twitter.com/nyDV0cWIUoAdvertisement
— Nanda ☆彡 New acc on Patreon // check in bio (@seesaw__cake) November 21, 2022
Catch all the Entertainment News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.