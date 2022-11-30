BTS to feature in new documentary ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’

BTS will feature in a documentary film titled ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’, showing the brand’s history – Spotify

BTS will be featured in a documentary series titled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.

The series will cover the group’s inception and turbulent past.

There is currently no release date for the docuseries, but it is confirmed that they will debut in 2023.

Advertisement

BTS will be featured in a documentary series titled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, which will cover the group’s inception and turbulent past.

The teaser trailer for the documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star was posted to Disney+ Singapore’s Twitter account on November 30.

According to reports, the septet stated in the video that fans can expect “stories of our growth from our debut to today.”

“We invite you all to the stories of our blood, sweat, and tears,” RM remarked, referencing the title track of their second studio album.

Jungkook, the band’s ‘maknae’, added, “I hope you find new sides of us that are previously unseen.”

Although the tweet stated that this will be an “exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series,” it is still unknown if it will be released solely in Singapore or globally as well.

Advertisement

There is currently no release date for the docuseries, but it is confirmed that they will debut in 2023.

The publication adds that the band “continues to push group content” despite the fact that the members are transitioning to independent projects and preparing to serve in the military.

Watch the teaser;

It’s time for the second chapter. Chart the incredible journey of pop icons BTS in the new docu-series BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR, an exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series coming soon. pic.twitter.com/zMPNjQ1mjD Advertisement — Disney+ Singapore (@DisneyPlusSG) November 30, 2022

Also Read BTS perform dance to popular Hindi song Jedha Nasha: Viral Video BTS, a South Korean boy band, has caused ripples all over the...