Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • BTS to feature in new documentary ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’
BTS to feature in new documentary ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’

BTS to feature in new documentary ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’

Articles
Advertisement
BTS to feature in new documentary ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’

BTS will feature in a documentary film titled ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’, showing the brand’s history – Spotify

Advertisement
  • BTS will be featured in a documentary series titled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.
  • The series will cover the group’s inception and turbulent past.
  • There is currently no release date for the docuseries, but it is confirmed that they will debut in 2023.
Advertisement

BTS will be featured in a documentary series titled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, which will cover the group’s inception and turbulent past.

The teaser trailer for the documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star was posted to Disney+ Singapore’s Twitter account on November 30.

According to reports, the septet stated in the video that fans can expect “stories of our growth from our debut to today.”

“We invite you all to the stories of our blood, sweat, and tears,” RM remarked, referencing the title track of their second studio album.

Jungkook, the band’s ‘maknae’, added, “I hope you find new sides of us that are previously unseen.”

Although the tweet stated that this will be an “exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series,” it is still unknown if it will be released solely in Singapore or globally as well.

Advertisement

There is currently no release date for the docuseries, but it is confirmed that they will debut in 2023.

The publication adds that the band “continues to push group content” despite the fact that the members are transitioning to independent projects and preparing to serve in the military.

Watch the teaser;

Also Read

BTS perform dance to popular Hindi song Jedha Nasha: Viral Video
BTS perform dance to popular Hindi song Jedha Nasha: Viral Video

BTS, a South Korean boy band, has caused ripples all over the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Music News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Murder suspect Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, arrested
Murder suspect Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, arrested
Docuseries alleges palace 'bullying' against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Docuseries alleges palace 'bullying' against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Yami Gautam was happy to receive positive response for her new film 'Lost'
Yami Gautam was happy to receive positive response for her new film 'Lost'
Shaquille O'Neal Shares Regret Over Failed Marriage
Shaquille O'Neal Shares Regret Over Failed Marriage
Kartik Aaryan started his acting career from 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety'
Kartik Aaryan started his acting career from 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety'
Kate Middleton wears houndstooth at Harvard during Boston visit
Kate Middleton wears houndstooth at Harvard during Boston visit
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story